World Asset Management Inc Has $485,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.