Wsfs Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.00. 489,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,993,246. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

