Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 9,676 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.89. 349,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,019,865. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.71.

