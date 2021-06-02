Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNMF. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Macau has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.