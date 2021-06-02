Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 173,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,349. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Xcel Energy by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5,340.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 56,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 510,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

