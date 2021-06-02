Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sherrington Robin Sells 6,067 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

