Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.