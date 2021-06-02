Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $147,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $929,760 in the last three months. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

