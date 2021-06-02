Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 7,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 445,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508,243. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.