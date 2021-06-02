yAxis (YAXIS) Price Tops $12.18

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. yAxis has a market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $253,745.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for $12.18 or 0.00032518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00285428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00186709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.72 or 0.01251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,482.01 or 1.00088707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032615 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

