Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $17,358.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00434519 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00289690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00159076 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004311 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,200,850 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

