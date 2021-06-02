Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits One Day Volume of $1.99 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001567 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00282088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00186674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.10 or 0.01221180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,737.46 or 0.99727683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032684 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.