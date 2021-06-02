Yield Protocol (YIELD) One Day Volume Tops $816,391.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 56.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.81 million and $816,391.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00081995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.01030218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.78 or 0.09559615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

