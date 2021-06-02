Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys Shares of 1,275 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $343,849,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,221 shares of company stock valued at $129,257,740. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. The stock had a trading volume of 356,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,228. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

