Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Liquidity Services reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 273,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,221. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth about $8,962,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

