Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $59.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $249.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,057. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.75.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

