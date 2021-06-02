Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.29 Million

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $50.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.15 million to $51.37 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $44.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $203.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $208.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $211.14 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $220.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,309.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.