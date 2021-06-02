Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $50.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.15 million to $51.37 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $44.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $203.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $208.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $211.14 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $220.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,309.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

