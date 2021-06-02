Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. FMR LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,351,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.13. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

