Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.20). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 4,886,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,540,622. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.67. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $169,822.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,616.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,219 shares of company stock worth $642,676. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.