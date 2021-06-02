Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 6,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 327,588 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.