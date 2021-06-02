Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total transaction of $3,160,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,407,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Medpace by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $169.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,900. Medpace has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.34.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

