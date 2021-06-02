Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.28. 442,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,637. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 141.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,073,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

