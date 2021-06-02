Zacks: Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.94 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

WAB stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 146,348 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 531,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

