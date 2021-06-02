Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $507.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.