Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $104.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $45.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $397.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $398.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $446.65 million, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $478.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Penn Virginia by 7.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 619,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,363. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $354.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.57.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

