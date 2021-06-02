Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. ReneSola reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,260. The company has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ReneSola by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.