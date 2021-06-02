Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to report $115.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.25 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $98.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $470.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.62 million to $480.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.48 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -767.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.