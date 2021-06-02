Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $14.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

