Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $1.91 EPS

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.93. SYNNEX posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.49. 199,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,042. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $129.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

