Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce $597.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $591.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.10 million. Twilio posted sales of $400.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $331.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,246. Twilio has a 1 year low of $182.12 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.00.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

