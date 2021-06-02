Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $13.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.57 to $17.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.71. 34,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

