Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post sales of $147.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.98 million and the highest is $151.40 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $140.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $608.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $637.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.36 million to $644.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

IRDM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 753,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,905. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.91 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.