Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.64. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

