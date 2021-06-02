Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Hold

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 583,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,318. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

