Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Sell

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 2,769,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,877. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $35,083,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

