Zacks Investment Research Downgrades H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Hold

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE FUL opened at $69.94 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,089 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

