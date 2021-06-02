Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Hold

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of FRBK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 103,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,142. The stock has a market cap of $236.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 158,428 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

