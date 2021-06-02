Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

TRST stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.09 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 251.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 83,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

