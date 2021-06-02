Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Sell

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

KDNY opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $749.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

