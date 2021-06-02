Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Landec stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James G. Hall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,128 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,139,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.