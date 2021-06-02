Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $202.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.37.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB stock opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.38.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,689,209.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,181,672.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after buying an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,927,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.