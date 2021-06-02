ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $171,095.00 and $3.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00021272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.23 or 0.01021821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.09428724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051751 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

