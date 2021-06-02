ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Cap of $4.85 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $27,850.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00290000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00187515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01084689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.16 or 1.00233130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032571 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

