Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.56-4.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.975-3.990 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.36.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.10. The stock had a trading volume of 165,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.20. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $196.10 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.