Zscaler, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $191.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.17 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,683,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,812 shares of company stock worth $14,978,193. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

