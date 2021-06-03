$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. NovoCure also posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,815 shares of company stock worth $42,812,685. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.09. The company had a trading volume of 295,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,799. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.96. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,864.62 and a beta of 1.06. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $220.48.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

