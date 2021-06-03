-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Sunrun reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on RUN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

RUN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 86,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,097. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.