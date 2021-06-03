$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.07. Under Armour reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.16. 256,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

