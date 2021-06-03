-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

INSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:INSG traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $9.62. 101,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,388. The stock has a market cap of $989.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75. Inseego has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Inseego by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

