-$0.07 EPS Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

RADI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 313,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $9,242,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $5,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

